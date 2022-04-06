2022 Commonwealth Games: Scotland's male and female basketballers secure final spots
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
Scotland booked the final Commonwealth Games 3x3 basketball spots by winning the round-robin men's and women's Home Nations Qualifier.
The men's team defeated Northern Ireland 21-5 in their final, having already seen off Wales in Largs.
The women, too, beat Northern Ireland before comprehensively defeating Wales 22-4 to seal a place at Birmingham.
The Scots will join England - already qualified as host nation - at Birmingham for the sport's Games debut.
The tournament begins at Smithfield on 29 July.