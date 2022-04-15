Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks into the play-offs

The Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans clinched the final spots in the NBA play-offs with victories in their deciding play-in games on Friday.

The Hawks' Trae Young scored 32 of his game-high 38 points in the second half to inspire his side to a 107-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pelicans then beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-101 with Brandon Ingram top-scoring with 30 points.

As eighth seeds, both teams will face the top-seeded side in their division.

For the Hawks, that means an upcoming trip to Florida to face the Miami Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference play-offs, while in the Western Conference play-offs the Pelicans will take on the Phoenix Suns with game one of both best-of-seven series set for Sunday.

It marks the first time the Pelicans have reached the play-offs since the 2017-18 season, while the Hawks reached the Eastern Conference finals last season where they were beaten by eventual NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA play-offs first round fixtures

Eastern Conference

Miami Heat (1) v Atlanta Hawks (8)

Philadelphia 76ers (4) v Toronto Raptors (5)

Milwaukee Bucks (3) v Chicago Bulls (6)

Boston Celtics (2) v Brooklyn Nets (7)

Western Conference

Phoenix Suns (1) v New Orleans Pelicans (8)

Dallas Mavericks (4) v Utah Jazz (5)

Golden State Warriors (3) v Denver Nuggets (6)

Memphis Grizzlies (2) v Minnesota Timberwolves (7)