Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Young's late score keeps the series alive

Trae Young scored in the dying seconds as the Atlanta Hawks clawed their way back into their NBA play-off first-round series against the Miami Heat.

Young netted with 4.4 seconds left to give Atlanta a 111-110 win to cut the deficit in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series to 2-1.

The reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 111-81 to go 2-1 up in their series.

The Phoenix Suns moved 2-1 up over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns won 114-111 despite the absence of Devin Booker (hamstring) with Chris Paul scoring 19 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter while Deandre Ayton added 28 points and 17 rebounds as they withstood a 34-point performance from the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram.

In Atlanta, where the game was delayed for more than half an hour after a suspicious package was found outside the Hawks' arena, PJ Tucker's three-pointer with less than a minute to play had put the top-seeded Heat up 110-109 and looking at a 3-0 lead.

No team has ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series.

But Young drove to the lane and floated in the basket that proved the difference while Miami's Jimmy Butler saw his last-gasp three-pointer bounce off the rim.

"I just wanted to try to get to the basket," said Young, who finished on 24 points.

"I knew there was only 10 seconds left. I didn't want to settle for a three. So I tried to get all the way to the rim and either get a foul or a lay-up."

The Hawks who have won 21 of their past 24 games at home, host game four on Sunday.

In Chicago, the Bucks shrugged off the injury absence of Khris Middleton to cruise to a comfortable win.

Grayson Allen scored 22 points off the bench while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis had 18 points apiece and a strong defensive display by the Bucks reduced DeMar DeRozan to just 11 points.