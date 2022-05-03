Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Steve Kerr said Dillon Brooks (right) potentially put Gary Payton II's "season or career in jeopardy" with his over-physical approach

Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, claimed that the Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks "broke the code" among players after Gary Payton II suffered a fractured elbow.

Grizzlies guard Brooks was ejected after three minutes for fouling Payton II in the air as he drove for a basket.

"I don't know if it was intentional, but it was dirty," Kerr said.

The Grizzlies edged the Warriors 106-101 to level the best-of-seven Western Conference play-off series at 1-1.

In a physical encounter, Warriors forward Draymond Green also needed stiches in his face after an elbow by Xavier Tillman shortly after Brooks' dismissal.

"Play-off basketball is supposed to be physical, everybody's got to compete, everybody's got to fight for everything but there's a code in this league that players follow," added Kerr.

"You never put a guy's season or career in jeopardy by taking somebody out in mid-air and clubbing him across the head and ultimately fracturing Gary's elbow.

"Dillon Brooks broke the code. That's how I see it."

Ja Morant top-scored with 47 points for the Grizzlies, with the sides now heading back to California for game three on Saturday.

In the Eastern Conference, Jaylen Brown scored 30 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-86 to level their best-of-seven series 1-1.

Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and Grant Williams added 21 from the bench as the Celtics bounced back from their 101-89 defeat in game one on Sunday.

"The first game we got punched in the mouth, but tonight we came back and threw the first punch and we won," said Brown.

Giannis Antetokounmpo top-scored with 28 points for Bucks, the reigning NBA champions will host game three on Saturday.