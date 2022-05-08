Last updated on .From the section Basketball

James Harden is a former NBA MVP

James Harden helped Philadelphia 76ers tie their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series against Miami 2-2 with a 116-108 home victory.

Harden scored 31 points in what team-mate Danny Green described as an "incredible" performance.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid continued to impress on his return from an eye injury and concussion.

The Dallas Mavericks also tied their best-of-seven series against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns with a 111-101 win.

It was a second home win for Mavericks in the Western Conference play-offs and they travel to Phoenix for game five on Tuesday, when the Sixers play in Miami.

In Philadelphia, Embiid - who played in a protective mask - scored 24 points and Green hailed his team-mate, saying: "Without him we look a little discombobulated."