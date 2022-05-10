Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship for 50 years in 2021

The United Arab Emirates will host NBA matches for the first time in October.

The Atlanta Hawks and 2021 champions the Milwaukee Bucks will play two pre-season games on 6 and 8 October in Abu Dhabi.

The matches at the 18,000-seat Etihad Arena on Yas Island will be the league's first in the Persian Gulf.

The Bucks-Hawks exhibitions are part of a multi-year partnership between the NBA and Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism.

NBA pre-season games have been staged abroad since 1978 when the Washington Bullets travelled to Israel to play Maccabi Tel Aviv.

However, in 2019 the NBA faced a backlash when travelling to China for two pre-season matches after a Houston Rockets executive posted a tweet expressing support for protestors in Hong Kong which caused China's state broadcasters to refuse to show the games.