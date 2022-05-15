London Lions have dominated the Women's British Basketball League this season

London Lions beat Sevenoaks Suns 70-45 in the WBBL play-off final to secure a season sweep of all four titles.

Shanice Beckford-Norton hit 15 points, Kennedy Leonard added 13 and Holly Winterburn added 12 as five Lions players scored in double figures.

Sevenoaks, led by Janice Monakana's 13 points, were in touch at the interval but scored only 20 second-half points.

Lions, built to compete in Europe, have won all 34 domestic games this season - and by an average margin of 40 points.

The Suns, who had twice lost by single figures to the Lions this season, started with plenty of pace and aggression and took the first quarter 12-7, only for London to immediately seize the initiative on a three from Beckford-Norton as the favourites injected some pace of their own.

Lions started the second half 10-3 to take a 12-point lead but Sevenoaks again found a way back into the game and trailed just 44-38 at the end of the third quarter.

But they failed to score for almost five minutes of the final quarter and saw Leonard hit three three-pointers to give Lions their first 20-point lead of the game, and make their clean sweep a reality.

"Our first half was a bit slow but we know we're a good third-quarter team," said Leonard, who won the Most Valuable Player award despite playing with a protective mask after breaking her nose in practice three days earlier.

"It's annoying when it gets sweaty inside [the mask] - but Mark drove 12 hours to get it for me and he has to drive another 12 hours to take it back," she said. "That shows you what he's done for the team."

"London have had a pretty amazing year," said Suns captain Cat Carr. "It was hard for us to put 40 minutes together. We had 19 turnovers and that's why we struggled."