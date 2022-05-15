Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was kept quiet by the Boston Celtics in game seven

Defending champions the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the NBA play-offs after a heavy defeat by the Boston Celtics in their Eastern Conference semi-final decider.

The Celtics won game seven 109-81 at home and will now face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

Grant Williams hit 27 points, including seven three-pointers, for Boston, while Jayson Tatum added 23.

Giannis Antetokounmpo top scored for the Bucks with 25 points.

The two-time former MVP started strongly as the Bucks led 26-20 after the first quarter, but then cooled off as the Celtics streaked away.

Boston converted 22 of their 55 three-point attempts, while Milwaukee made only four of their 33 efforts from deep.

The Celtics, who have won a joint-record 17 NBA titles along with the Los Angeles Lakers, move on to their fourth conference finals appearance in the last six years, seeking their first title since 2008.

The Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks play their Western Conference semi-finals game seven later on Sunday.