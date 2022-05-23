NBA: Jayson Tatum stars as Boston Celtics level series with Miami Heat
Jayson Tatum rediscovered top form to help the Boston Celtics level their Eastern Conference play-off final with the Miami Heat.
The Celtics forward, 24, scored 31 points in a 102-82 win that levelled the best-of-seven series at 2-2.
Tatum's display included eight rebounds and five assists and was a significant improvement on his return of 10 points in the Celtics' defeat on Saturday.
"You feel like you let your team-mates down," he said of his game-three tally.
"I think I do a really good job of sleeping it off regardless if I had 10 points or 46 points. I'm a big believer that you can't change what happened. I didn't doubt myself."
Game five of the series takes place in Miami on Wednesday.
The Celtics started quickly on their home court to lead 29-11 after a quarter and they built on their early success with Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams III, Derrick White and Payton Richard all reaching double figures.
Celtics coach Ime Udoka said: "Nobody scored in double figures among the Heat starters. We obviously set the tone right there.
"We have a prideful team and one of the best defensive teams in the league. We came out in the right mindset."
