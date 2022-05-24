Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles through the Charlotte Hornets defence at the first regular-season NBA match held in Paris in 2020

The Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons will play an NBA game at the Accor Stadium in Paris in January 2023.

The fixture will be the first to be held in Europe since 2020, when Paris hosted the Milwaukee Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets.

A follow-up in Paris in 2021 was abandoned because of Covid-19 restrictions.

It will be the 34th match staged outside the United States and Canada since the first in Tokyo in 1990.

Pre-season exhibition games have been held worldwide for decades.

Ralph Rivera, the NBA's managing director for Europe and the Middle East, said the meeting in Paris is between "two of the most historic franchises in the NBA".

"With Paris hosting the Summer Olympics in 2024, basketball and the NBA are well positioned for continued growth in France for years to come," he said.