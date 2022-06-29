Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Myles Hesson led GB's scoring with 23 points

Great Britain suffered a 93-71 defeat to Greece in the first of their two World Cup qualifiers.

Myles Hesson led GB's effort in Larissa with 23 points and Carl Wheatle hit 15.

Down by a point at half-time, GB shot poorly, scoring only three free throws in the first six minutes of the second half to fall 55-41 behind.

The result means they will need victory against Turkey on Sunday to improve their chances of advancing from the second stage of qualifying.

That second stage starts in autumn, with major European teams Latvia, Belgium and Serbia added to the group. Only three then progress to next year's finals.

"The first half was the positive for us," said GB's veteran centre Dan Clark. "It's been a difficult camp for us with a few key players missing. The young players stepped up and showed they can play at this level."

With head coach Nate Reinking, now assistant coach at the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, back in charge, GB were without regular starters Ovie Soko, Luke Nelson and Teddy Okereafor and four other players from the team that shocked Greece in Newcastle in November.

The visitors posted a 12-1 start to the game before Greece found their offensive rhythm to lead 39-38 at the interval.

A 16-3 start to the third quarter followed for the hosts as GB failed to hit their shots and then had a 20-point deficit which they were unable to haul back.

Greece lead the group on five points after four games, with both Turkey and GB a point behind having played one match less.

