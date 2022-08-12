Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Glasgow Rocks have been sold, with new owner Caledonia Basketball Holdings promising "a purpose-built, leading-edge arena".

The company owned by Steve and Alison Timoney has purchased 100% of the shares in Rocks Basketball Ltd.

Steve Timoney said he takes over a club "in very good shape" after five years under Duncan Smillie's ownership.

He said a new arena was necessary for Scotland's only British Basketball League franchise to enjoy more success.

Rocks have reached one final and six semi-finals in national trophies and play-offs during Smillie's stewardship.

They currently play at the Emirates Arena, but Timoney said the new owners "have been clear in our commitment" to create a new facility that will "provide a platform for this club and our WBBL club, Caledonia Gladiators, to compete at the top level and for basketball in Scotland to build on what is already a very strong and loyal fan base".

Smillie, who has been in control for five years, backing the change in ownership to be a "game changer" for the club.

"They have phenomenal energy and passion for the game," he said.

"The last five years have been great fun on a personal level, Covid aside, and whilst no silverware was delivered, I'm still immensely proud of where the franchise is today.

"We are a stable, financially secure club in a very challenging sport that is ready to move forward to the next level."