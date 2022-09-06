Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Myles Hesson again top-scored for Great Britain

Great Britain lost their fourth EuroBasket group game 94-62 to Estonia and face near-certain elimination from the tournament.

Myles Hesson again top-scored for the team with 14 points and Carl Wheatle and Patrick Whelan both added 12.

Missing the injured Ovie Soko, GB failed to match Estonia's early energy and failed to get back into the game.

The result means that even a win over hosts Italy in their final game is unlikely to keep GB in the tournament.

If Italy lose their fourth-round game against Croatia, GB would need to beat the Italians by 44 points, assuming Estonia lose to Greece in their final game.

With the two teams looking at a last chance to sneak into the second phase, the game only briefly looked like a contest once Estonia established their shooting game.

The Baltic team's aggressive start cost them early fouls but also brought them easy baskets and open shots as they posted a 36-21 lead after 13 minutes.

"Estonia is a quality team - they've taken every team down to the wire so far," said GB head coach Nate Reinking. "We didn't have it today and we cracked again."

That lead grew to 21 points within a minute and a half of the third period starting and later grew beyond 30 points as a dispirited GB went scoreless for the first six and a half minutes of the final quarter.

Standings

P W L Pts +/- Greece 4 4 0 8 +44 Ukraine 4 3 1 7 +21 Croatia 3 2 1 5 +20 Estonia 4 1 3 5 +7 Italy 3 1 2 4 +6 Great Britain 4 0 4 4 -98

GB's Group C schedule (times BST): Thu 8 Sep v Italy (20:00).