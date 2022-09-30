Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The United States won their fourth successive World Cup title

The United States won a record-extending 11th women's basketball World Cup title with an 83-61 victory over China in Sydney.

The Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson top-scored for the defending champions with 19 points, while Kelsey Plum added 17.

The US were made to work in the first half but China faded in the third quarter, going 21 points behind.

They launched a final-quarter fightback but the US held on for their fourth successive World Cup title.

The final was played in front of 15,895 fans at Sydney SuperDome - the biggest ever crowd for a women's basketball match in Australia.

Earlier on Saturday, the hosts beat Canada 95-65 to take the bronze medal with Australia's seven-time WNBA all-star Lauren Jackson ending her international career on a high.