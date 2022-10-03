Dan Clark is the most-capped British basketball player of all time

Great Britain captain Dan Clark has announced his retirement from professional basketball.

With 119 appearances, the 34-year-old is the most-capped British men's player and also the leading point scorer.

Clark, who had been playing for Manchester Giants this season, represented Team GB at the Olympics in London 2012.

"It's been a tough decision and I think it's one not many people will be expecting," he said.

"It comes down to me being at peace with what I've done. I'm happy and more than proud of what I've done in my career."

"Being able to walk away from the game on my own terms not because I've been forced to, with injuries or anything else. I feel really good at the moment."

Clark made his senior debut for Great Britain against Poland in 2009 and went on to become the only British player to surpass 1,000 points as well as the only one to surpass 500 rebounds. He also holds GB men's records for blocked shots, two-point field goals made and three-pointers.

He spent much of his professional career playing in Spain after signing for Estudiantes Madrid at the age of 14, with last season's campaign his sole one in the British Basketball League.

Clark's mother Claire and sister Ella are former British internationals, while his father Mark is the former GB women's coach and current head coach of the London Lions in the Women's British Basketball League.