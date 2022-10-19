Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Zion Williamson sat out last season with a foot injury

Zion Williamson scored 25 points and made nine rebounds in his first match in 17 months as his New Orleans Pelicans side beat the Brooklyn Nets 130-108 in their season opener.

Williamson had not played since 4 May 2021 after sustaining a foot injury.

But he showed little sign of rustiness, making 11 of 22 shots in his 30 minutes on court, including five of six in a dominant third quarter.

Brandon Ingram top-scored for the visiting Pelicans with 28 points.

"It's crazy," said Williamson. "Simply playing the game I love, that I didn't get to play for a long time, it was a breath of fresh air.

He added: "There's a lot of room for improvement. I'm still learning about my team-mates. I'm just excited to go."

Victory for New Orleans ended a seven-game losing streak at the hands of the Nets, who saw two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant score 32 points and Kyrie Irving held to 15.

'Do your job'

Prior to tip-off at Barclays Center in New York, Brooklyn guard Irving used a pre-match speech external-link to call on US President Joe Biden to ensure the release of Brittney Griner.

In August, eight-time WNBA All-Star Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court on drug charges.

She was detained in February at an airport near Moscow when vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

"Free our sister Brittney Griner, please," he said. "POTUS [President Of The United States] do your job, everybody do your job, please bring our sister home."

It came 24 hours after the Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry made an impassioned speech in support of Griner during the NBA champions' pre-match ring ceremony.