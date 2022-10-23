Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Damian Lillard top-scored for the Portland Trail Blazers against the LA Lakers

LeBron James missed a jump shot at the buzzer as the Los Angeles Lakers' losing start continued with defeat by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard scored 41 points for Portland in a 106-104 win, with Jerami Grant making a driving lay-up with three seconds left on the clock.

James led the Lakers with 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Lakers are 0-3 down for the season for only the second time since James' arrival prior to the 2018-19 season.

"I don't like to lose. I hate to lose at anything," said the 37-year-old.

"I don't care what happens throughout the course of my season or throughout the course of my career, I hate to lose and especially the way we had this game, but give credit to Portland."

Elsewhere, Chris Paul became the third player to reach 11,000 assists as the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-95.

The 37-year-old point guard - who previously played for the Clippers - is the first player in NBA history to record at least 20,000 points and 11,000 assists.

Devin Booker scored 35 points in the Suns' win as they handed the Clippers their first defeat of the campaign.

NBA champions the Golden State Warriors got back to winning ways with a 130-125 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Stephen Curry top-scored for the Warriors with a game-high 33 points as his side made amends for their defeat by the Denver Nuggets earlier in the week.

Of those Curry points, 28 came in a record-setting first half for the Warriors, who scored a franchise-record 50 in the second quarter alone - the third-most scored in NBA history in a second quarter.

It was a disappointing night for the New Orleans Pelicans as they fell to their first loss of the season in a 122-121 overtime defeat by the Utah Jazz.

The Pelicans lost both Brandon Ingram (head) and Zion Williamson (hip) to injuries, Williamson only returning to action this season after 17 months out.