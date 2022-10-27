Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The Lakers' most recent NBA title came in 2020

The LA Lakers lost at the Denver Nuggets to slip to a fourth defeat in four games at the start of the NBA season.

Nikoka Jokic scored 31 points for the Nuggets in a 110-99 win over the 17-time champions at the Ball Arena.

LeBron James finished with 19 points and Anthony Davis 22 but the Lakers remain bottom of the Western Conference.

They are one of only three teams still without a win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks maintain their 100% start to the season with a thrilling 110-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, who had head coach Steve Nash sent off in the third quarter.

The Nets led by 12 points at half-time in Milwaukee, but Antetokounmpo scored 17 points in the third quarter before the Bucks pulled away in the fourth for a third straight win.

Nash was hauled away from officials by his own players after reacting angrily when they failed to give a foul against Antetokounmpo on Patty Mills.

"I was just standing up for our guys," said Nash. "I thought Patty took a forearm to the throat from Giannis right in front of the ref and I didn't think that was fair."

Damian Lillard scored 22 points but hobbled off with a calf strain as the Portland Trail Blazers suffered their first loss of the season, a 119-98 defeat by the Miami Heat in Oregon.