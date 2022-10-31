NBA: Brooklyn Nets fans wear 'Fight Anti-Semitism' T-shirts after Kyrie Irving tweet
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
Some fans wore 'Fight Anti-Semitism' T-shirts at the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Indiana Pacers after Kyrie Irving was criticised for a social media post about a film featuring anti-Jewish tropes.
The group was sat courtside at the Barclays Center in New York as Irving scored 26 points in a 116-109 win that ended a four-game losing run.
Nets coach Steve Nash said he wants his players to "grow and understand new perspectives".
At the weekend guard Irving said he embraces "all religions" after Nets owner Joe Tsai criticised his post.
Tsai said he was "disappointed" that Irving drew attention to a film he called "full of anti-Semitic disinformation", and the NBA put out a statement condemning all forms of hate speech.
Kevin Durant scored 36 points against the Pacers, moving up to 19th in the all-time NBA scoring charts, as the hosts fended off several comeback attempts.
Monday's other NBA results:
Washington Wizards 111-118 Philadelphia 76ers
Charlotte Hornets 108-115 Sacramento Kings
Toronto Raptors 139-109 Atlanta Hawks
Milwaukee Bucks 110-108 Detroit Pistons
Utah Jazz 121-105 Memphis Grizzlies
LA Clippers 95-93 Houston Rockets
