Vaughn has served as assistant coach of the Nets for seven years

The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as their new permanent head coach.

The 47-year-old had been serving as interim coach after they parted ways with Steve Nash earlier this month.

The team have won two of their last four games with Vaughn at the helm.

Nets general manager Sean Marks said: "He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball."

Marks added: "Jacque's basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organisation make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward."

After beating the Washington Wizards on Friday, the Nets came from behind on Saturday to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 98-94.

Vaughn's appointment comes after Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving was suspended for at least five games amid allegations of anti-Semitism after also seeing his sponsorship deal with Nike suspended.

The Nets and Irving have pledged to donate $1m (£880,000) to combat "hate and intolerance" after he was criticised for sharing a link about a film featuring anti-Semitic tropes.

Vaughn, who is in his seventh season with the Nets, served as their interim coach for 10 games during the 2019-20 campaign before Nash was appointed.

He also served as head coach of the Orlando Magic from 2012 until February 2015.

Suspended Boston Celtics coach and former Nets head coach Ime Udoka was reportedly a candidate for the position.

Vaughn's first game in charge of the Nets will be against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.