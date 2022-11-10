Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Vaughn has been with the Nets for seven seasons

Kevin Durant starred as the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks in Jacque Vaughn's first game as permanent head coach.

Durant scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds and 12 assists - his second successive triple double - in a 112-85 win at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Vaughn was appointed this week after winning two of four games as interim boss following Steve Nash's sacking.

The Nets were without suspended guard Kyrie Irving.

He is serving a five-game ban following allegations of anti-Semitism.

The Nets and Irving pledged to donate $1m (£880,000) to combat "hate and intolerance" after he was criticised for sharing a link about a film featuring anti-Semitic tropes.

Elsewhere, LeBron James went off injured as the Los Angeles Lakers lost 114-101 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

James, the second-highest points scorer in NBA history, left the court midway through the fourth quarter with a groin problem at the Crpyto.com Arena.