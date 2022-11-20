Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' previous eight games

Kyrie Irving helped the Brooklyn Nets to a 127-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday in his first game after a team-imposed suspension.

Irving missed eight games after posting a link to an anti-Semitic film, during which time he met NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Jewish community leaders.

He finished with 14 points on his return while Kevin Durant scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half.

The Nets pulled away in the fourth quarter to improve to an 8-9 record.

The Golden State Warriors, the defending champions, are also 8-9 after beating the Houston Rockets 127-120 for their first away win of the season.

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points while Stephen Curry posted a season-best 15 assists, plus 33 points and seven rebounds.

Anthony Davis recorded 30 points and 18 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-92.

The Lakers, who are now 5-10, led 95-67 after three quarters and cruised to the finish to claim a third straight win for the first time this season.

Only the Utah Jazz have a better record than the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference after Cameron Payne scored a team-high 21 points as the Suns beat the New York Knicks 116-95.

Playing in place of injured All-Star point guard Chris Paul, Payne added nine assists and seven rebounds as Phoenix improved to 10-6.