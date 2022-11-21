NBA: Chicago Bulls end Boston Celtics' nine-game winning streak
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
The Boston Celtics' nine-game winning streak was ended by a 121-107 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bulls.
DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine 22 at the United Center in Chicago as the Bulls ended a four-game losing run.
The Celtics' Jayson Tatum scored 28 points - he also had 11 rebounds and seven assists - and Jaylen Brown 25.
The Celtics remain top of the Eastern Conference with a 14-3 record, while the Bulls are 11th.
The depleted Golden State Warriors fell to a resounding 128-83 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points against a Warriors side who rested Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins in New Orleans.
In Wisconsin Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points despite struggling at the free-throw line as the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111.
The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Atlanta Hawks 114-102 to record a third successive victory, while there were also Monday night wins for the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.
