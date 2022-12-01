Mike Miller was one of the key players Bristol Flyers retained this season

Head coach Andreas Kapoulas says Bristol Flyers are "surprising" everyone so far this season.

The team are top of the British Basketball League table having won eight of their 11 matches.

They are also through to the BBL Cup semi-finals after beating Manchester Giants 95-76 last weekend.

"We were predicted to finish bottom of the table that was the prediction from three of the pundits in the BBL," Kapoulas told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I think at the moment we're surprising everyone. We're top of the league and I think we have young, hungry players but our chemistry is the most important thing."

The Flyers have never won the BBL Championship since being promoted to the franchise in 2014, the same time Kapoulas took over.

They achieved their best-placed finish last season in fourth, to make the play-off semi-finals for the first time.

"It's great to be so far proving people wrong and we have this underdog mentality," Kapoulas said.

"We know now with our results we're putting a bit of a target on our backs as well because teams will be coming to us and want to be one of the teams to beat us here on our home court.

"But that's a great situation to be in. We want to be in this position.

"Our goal is to win the BBL championship and every year we're taking a step closer towards that but at the same time we just want to stay grounded.

"We just want to keep working really hard and keep on improving because the teams that win the most games are the teams that keep on improving throughout the course of the year."

One game at a time

Bristol Flyers retained the core of last year's squad with Malcolm Delpache, Mike Miller and Corey Samuels all signing new deals.

A number of young, predominantly American players were also brought in.

"All the young players have come in and they're obviously very talented but Mike, Malcolm and Corey have explained to them what it means playing for the club and how we want things being done," Kapoulas said.

The team have been regularly selling-out the SGS College arena which Kapoulas said showed how much "appetite" there was in the city for the sport.

Plans have been approved for a new sporting quarter to be built near Ashton Gate, which includes a new arena for the Flyers.

They next face Sheffield Sharks away on Saturday and host London Lions at home on 19 December in the BBL Cup semi-final.

"The mood is good, but one of the things we've said with our group is we never want to get too high or too low. One game at a time and that's how we are approaching things," Kapoulas added.