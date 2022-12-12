Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Keldon Johnson (second from right) celebrates the Spurs' win with team-mates

Keldon Johnson blocked a potential game-winning shot in the final seconds to help the San Antonio Spurs beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-111.

Josh Richardson scored 24 points off the bench and Johnson added 21.

With 6.7 seconds left, Johnson timed his leap perfectly to block a lay-up from Donovan Mitchell, who scored 28 points.

Darius Garland then missed a last-gasp three-pointer for the Cavaliers at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

The Spurs are second bottom of the NBA Western Conference, while the Cavaliers are third in the Eastern.

Kevin Durant scored 30 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 112-100 for their eighth win in nine matches.

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to an 87-82 victory over the Indiana Pacers, while Luka Doncic narrowly missed out on a triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-114.

The Memphis Grizzlies claimed a sixth straight win by beating the depleted Atlanta Hawks 128-103.