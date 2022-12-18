Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Serbia's Nikola Jokic is a two-time NBA most valuable player (MVP)

Nikola Jokic set a career high of 27 rebounds in his fifth triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-115.

His rebounds, plus 40 points and 10 assists, make him only the second player in NBA history to record at least 37 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists in a game.

Basketball great Wilt Chamberlain was the first in 1968.

Jokic's 20 rebounds in one half tie him for second in NBA history.

His team-mate Aaron Gordon added 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Nuggets consigned the Hornets to an eighth straight defeat.

Elsewhere on Sunday, LeBron James recorded 33 points, nine assists and seven rebounds - topping 30 points for the fourth successive game - in the Los Angeles Lakers' 119-117 win over the Washington Wizards.

Thomas Bryant scored the Lakers' winning basket with 7.4 seconds left on the clock.

The Brooklyn Nets extended their winning run to six games with a 124-121 victory over the Detroit Pistons, with Kevin Durant scoring 43 points and Kyrie Irving 38.

Jordan Poole recorded a career-best 43 points in the Golden State Warriors' 126-110 win against the Toronto Raptors, while the Minnesota Timberwolves set a franchise record for points as they beat the Chicago Bulls 150-126.

The Orlando Magic ran out 95-92 winners against the Boston Celtics, and the New York Knicks edged the Indiana Pacers 109-106.