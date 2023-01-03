Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers from Utah Jazz in September 2022

Donovan Mitchell scored a Cleveland Cavaliers record 71 points as the Cavs overturned a 21-point deficit to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime.

It was the highest single-game points total since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 against Toronto in 2006.

Mitchell thanked his team-mates for helping him achieve the haul.

"I know I scored 70 and all but I wouldn't be here without them," the 26-year-old said.

"We wouldn't be in this position without guys making crucial plays and that's the honest truth."

The Bulls were in control until the final quarter of the game when Mitchell grabbed the rebound of his own missed free throw and scored an unlikely layup with three seconds remaining to force overtime.

Mitchell became just the seventh player to score 70 or more points in a game and Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff called the performance "one of the greatest in the history of the NBA".

Also on Monday, LeBron James helped the Lakers secure a 121-115 victory against the Charlotte Hornets with 43 points and 11 rebounds.

The 38-year-old sent his well wishes to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, 24, who is in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a National Football League game.

"The safety of players in all sports is always the most important," James said.

"It was a terrible thing to see and I wish nothing but the best for that kid. I am a huge fan of the NFL and football and you never want to see anything like that happen."

Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team the Detroit Pistons as the Portland Trail Blazers ran out 135-106 winners.

Grant signed with the Trail Blazers as a free agent after winning an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors last June.

Portland's Anfernee Simons also added 30 points.