The Spurs played at their former ground, the Alamodome, to celebrate the franchise's 50th anniversary

The Golden State Warriors thrashed the San Antonio Spurs with a 144-113 win in front of a NBA record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome on Friday.

It eclipses the previous league regular-season record of 62,046 that watched Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks in 1998.

Jordan Poole scored 25 points off the bench as the Warriors ended a three game losing streak.

It is the Spurs' fourth straight defeat and a seventh loss in eight games.

The Spurs, who normally play at the AT&T Center, were playing at their old arena as part of the celebrations of the franchise's 50th-anniversary season.

Defending champions Golden State led for the majority of the game and were up by 14 points at half-time.

Donte DiVincenzo scored 22 points, Klay Thompson had 16 and Stephen Curry added 15.

Elsewhere on Friday, John Collins tipped in the game-winner with less than a second remaining in the Hawks' 113-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

New York point guard Jalen Brunson helped the Knicks to a 112-108 win over the Wizards in Washington after scoring 34 points.

Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis recorded his fourth triple-double of the season with 19 points as the Sacramento Kings beat the Houston Rockets 139-114.