NBA: LeBron James scores season-high 48 points in Los Angeles Lakers win

Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James in action for LA Lakers against Houston Rockets
LeBron James is closing on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA points record

LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to help Los Angeles Lakers past Houston Rockets and further close in on the all-time NBA points record.

James has now passed 35 points in five of his past seven games, and was his team's top scorer in the 140-132 win.

He has 38,072 career points, 315 behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time record.

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum scored 51 points, including a pair of three-pointers in the final 64 seconds, as they won 130-118 at Charlotte Hornets.

Tatum now holds the franchise record for regular-season games with 50 or more points, with five.

Boston have won seven matches in a row and extended their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Elsewhere, Stephen Curry finished with a game-high 41 points as Golden State Warriors beat Washington Wizards 127-118.

Memphis Grizzlies extended their winning run to 10 games with a dominant 136-106 win at Phoenix Suns, and are second in the Western Conference behind Denver Nuggets.

Monday's full NBA results

Orlando Magic 116-119 Denver Nuggets

Philadelphia 76ers 113-112 LA Lakers

Boston Celtics 130-118 Charlotte Hornets

Indian Pacers 119-132 Milwaukee Bucks

Toronto Raptors 123-121 New York Knicks

Miami Heat 113-121 Atlanta Hawks

Sacramento Kings 132-119 San Antonio Spurs

Dallas Mavericks 123-140 Portland Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors 127-118 Washington Wizards

New Orleans Pelicans 103-113 Cleveland Cavaliers

Utah Jazz 126-125 Minnesota Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns 106-136 Memphis Grizzlies

Houston Rockets 132-140 LA Lakers

