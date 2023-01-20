Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Reading Rockets guard Kristina Karpova will be making her third appearance in a National Cup final and looking for her first win

National Basketball League rivals Reading Rockets and Thames Valley Cavaliers will meet in the National Cup final in Manchester on Sunday.

The Division One teams have the same league points tally, with both just outside the second tier's top three.

Thames Valley, who knocked Reading out of the cup last season, dominated two Division One sides to make the final.

The Rockets had a tougher run of games to secure their spot, defeating three division rivals.

"We haven't played the Cavaliers yet this season so it's going to be very interesting - they're a very good team," Rockets guard Kristina Karpova told BBC South Today.

"We've had a great week of practice, everyone is excited but really focused and ready for the final.

"All we want is to lift the trophy and bring it to Reading."

'We are very prepared to face our opponents'

Karpova, a veteran of the UK basketball scene, is averaging almost 10 points per game this season.

Sunday will be her third appearance in the final of the National Cup, which is England's oldest running basketball competition.

"Third time lucky is what I am going for," Karpova added.

"I was very nervous in the last finals because it was something new for me and there's a lot of pressure.

"I feel calmer about it now and that's the mindset going into this weekend.

"I'm a PE teacher and a bit of a mother figure for my pupils at school and it feels the same with the younger players on the Rockets.

"I do like it and it's a lot of pressure but we have more seniors on the team now and we all stick together and coach is great - we are very prepared this time."