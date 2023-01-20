Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Schroder held his nerve late on to secure the victory

A late burst from Dennis Schroder helped the Los Angeles Lakers end the Memphis Grizzlies' 11-game winning run. with a 122-121 victory.

Schroder, who finished with 19 points had a steal, a lay-up and hit three free throws in the final 13 seconds as the Lakers won 122-121.

Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke missed a free throw with 1.2 seconds to go that would have tied the game.

"I just made a play," said 29-year-old German point guard Schroder.

"I just went to go get it, stabbed at it, the ball went loose and I just attacked the basket."

The Lakers, who had lost four of their previous five games, were 13 points down late in the third quarter.

Russell Westbrook scored 29 points while LeBron James added 23 for the winners.

Elsewhere, Kyrie Irving finished with a season-high 48 points and 11 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Utah Jazz 117-106.

It was a first win for the Nets since Kevin Durant injured his knee against Miami nearly two weeks ago.