Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Saioa San Francisco scored the first points for Reading Rockets in the National Cup final

Reading Rockets' wait for a National Cup trophy continues after they lost in the final of the knockout competition.

They fell to their Division One rival Thames Valley Cavaliers, who claimed their first-ever title, coming from behind to win 66-57.

"It just wasn't our day," said Rockets guard Kristina Karpova.

"We played great defence and stopped their transition runs, which is something they do really well - they just outdid us on rebounding."

The Cavaliers made a fast start and were up 7-0 before Saioa San Francisco charged through the paint for the lay-in to get Reading on the scoreboard.

The first two quarters were tightly contested but the Rockets were able to fight back and a Maike Meier hook-shot put them ahead for the first time.

They entered half-time with a one-point lead, at 27-26.

"The young girls on our team really stepped up. I'm so proud of them," added Karpova.

'A little weaker'

Thames Valley wrestled control of the game away from Reading toward the end of the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth, opening up a 10-point lead.

For the Rockets veteran leader Karpova, who was appearing in her third National Cup final, it was a tough loss after the Cavaliers eliminated them from the same competition last season.

"It was really hard," she admitted.

"I was looking for third time lucky but unfortunately the other team were slightly better and we were just a little weaker this time.

"We have to move on, get back to training, and focus on the National League.

"If we ever get back to the National Cup final again we need to bring the trophy home."

The National Cup dates back to the 1930s and is the oldest-running basketball competition in the UK - and the first cup final of the season.