Katsiaryna Snytsina was a constant shooting threat for London Lions in the final

London Lions retained the WBBL Cup with their 51st straight domestic victory by easily beating Leicester Riders 95-42 at Arena Birmingham.

Mikiah Harrigan was the highest of five Lions scorers to reach double figures, with 19 points, and most valuable player Holly Winterburn added 16.

Oliana Squires led Leicester's effort with 23 of their 42 points but Leicester were always second best.

Lions have now won the past six WBBL finals and are current league leaders.

The club are looking to do a first-ever cup double in Birmingham, with their men's team also taking on Leicester in the BBL Cup final from 15:30 GMT.

Mark Clark's squad started with a pair of threes from Katsiaryna Snytsina, and only a run of turnovers and 12 first-quarter points from Leicester's Squires kept the lead to single figures.

In the second quarter, Winterburn switched her attention to guarding Squires and Harrigan, and Snytsina hit again from deep.

Leicester's missed shots proved costly as Harrigan and point guard Leslie Vorpahl - in just her second game with London - began to run the game.

"We compete in practice every day with the thought that everybody is coming after London Lions," Vorpahl said.

"We knew who to focus on but the half-time changes were just focused on ourselves and just getting better at getting better."

Down by 22 points at the break, Leicester found themselves further adrift after five minutes of the third quarter as London moved towards winning their sixth WBBL final in a row.

"I wish we could play these kind of games every week," said Leicester coach Krumesh Patel. "Because it would improve us and the quality of the league.

"We let ourselves down early here but we proved we can compete with them in the first league game. That streak can't last forever."