Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James also moved up to fourth in the all-time assists list

LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks.

The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James made 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the Lakers' overtime win.

He is now fourth on the NBA's assists list with 10,338, still way behind all-time leader John Stockton's 15,806.

Victory ended the Lakers' two-game losing streak, while the Knicks - led by Jalen Brunson on a game-high 37 points - have lost six of their last eight games.

While James got his first, Nikola Jokic made his NBA-leading 16th triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-113.

Jokic recorded 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists while Jamal Murray added 32 points to consign the Pelicans to their ninth successive defeat.

The Milwaukee Bucks made it five wins in a row with a 124-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, with Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 34 points, while there were wins too for the Los Angeles Clippers and the Miami Heat.