LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

From the section Basketball

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar handing over the ball to Lebron James
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ceremoniously handed over the ball to Lebron James after he broke his 39-year-old scoring record

LeBron James has become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 39-year-old record.

Los Angeles Lakers star James, 38, hit 38 points in a 133-130 defeat by the Oklahoma City Thunder to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387.

Abdul-Jabbar initially broke the scoring record in April 1984, eight months before James was born.

"To be able to be in the presence of a legend and great as Kareem, it means so much to me," said James.

James, who needed 36 points to break the record, did so with a fadeaway jumper at the end of the third quarter and he finished the match with a career total of 38,390.

An emotional James rose both arms in celebration while 75-year-old Abdul-Jabbar, who was at the match at the Lakers home court, stood and applauded.

There was a brief break in play for a ceremony to mark the achievement, with James taking a microphone to make a speech on court.

"Everybody that has ever been a part of this run with me the last 20-plus years, I want to say thank you so much because I wouldn't be me without all you. You all helped. Your passion and sacrifices helped me to get to this point," he said.

"And to the NBA to Adam Silver, to the late great David Stern, thank you very much for allowing me to be a part of something I always dreamed about. I would never in a million years dreamt this to be even better than what it is tonight."

Abdul-Jabbar ceremoniously handed over the ball to James to recognise his new record in front of a cheering crowd that included tennis legend John McEnroe, music stars Jay-Z, LL Cool J and Bad Bunny, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr and actor Denzel Washington.

"I thought it had every chance of being broken. It just had to have someone that the offense focused on continually," said Abdul-Jabbar, who retired in 1989.

"LeBron's career is one of someone who planned to dominate this game. You have to give him credit for just the way he played and for the way he's lasted and dominated."

Four-time NBA champion James is in his 20th season in the NBA, having been drafted first overall by hometown team the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

The forward joined the Miami Heat in 2010, winning two titles, before returning to lead Cleveland to the only NBA title in their history in 2016.

He has been with the Lakers since 2018 and helped them win the 2020 title, which was also the fourth time he has been named NBA finals MVP.

Two-time Olympic champion James has won four regular season MVP titles and appeared in the NBA Finals 10 times.

Abdul-Jabbar played in the NBA for 20 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and Lakers, during which he won six titles, six regular season MVP crowns and was named finals MVP twice.

Asked after the game whether he is the best NBA player of all time, James said: "I'll let everybody else decide who that is or just talk about it, but it's great barbershop talk.

"Me personally, I'm going to take myself against anybody who's ever played this game. But everyone's going to decide who their favourite is."

NBA's all-time scoring list
PlayerPtsPlayedMinutesPts/game
LeBron James38,3901,41053,74127.2
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar38,3871,56057,44624.6
Karl Malone36,9281,47654,85225.0
Kobe Bryant33,6431,34648,64325.0
Michael Jordan32,2921,07241,01030.1
Dirk Nowitzki31,5601,52251,36720.7
Wilt Chamberlain31,4191,04547,85930.1
Shaquille O'Neal28,5961,20741,91723.7
Carmelo Anthony28,2891,26043,51322.5
Moses Malone27,4091,32945,07120.6

James holds the records as the youngest player to reach every significant points tally from 5,000 to 35,000.

He passed six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan into fourth overall in March 2019 and late Lakers great Kobe Bryant to move into third all-time in January 2020.

James then surpassed Karl Malone into second overall in March last year, a month after he beat Abdul-Jabbar's record for the most combined regular season and play-off points. The NBA's official all-time scoring list only takes into account regular season points.

James, a 19-time All-Star, scored 23,119 points in 849 games for the Cavaliers during 11 seasons across two spells.

He scored 7,919 points for the Heat in 294 games over four seasons and now has 7,314 points in 266 games over five seasons for the Lakers.

James is also in the top-10 all-time lists for assists, steals, defensive rebounds, field goals made and three-pointers made.

'You elevated the game' - Lebron James tributes

US President Joe Biden: "LeBron, congratulations. With your whole heart and soul you broke a hell of a record. You elevated the game. More than that, like Kareem, Bill Russell and others who came before you, you challenged and inspired the nation to be better, do better and live up to our full promise."

Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson: "I never thought that Kareem's scoring record would be broken by anybody. It means more to myself and to our fans because you're wearing that purple and gold and broke it as a Laker. This historic moment is so special because we will never see another LeBron James."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: "It's a towering achievement that speaks to his sustained excellence over 20 seasons in the league. And quite amazingly, LeBron continues to play at an elite level and his basketball history is still being written."

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry: Your sustained level of play for 20 years, reaching this pinnacle of scoring in basketball, it is unbelievable. Way down the road, when we're reflecting back on our careers, we'll be able to be at that level knowing what it was like to battle at the highest level."

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant: "It's even funny to just even say that, you know coming from where you have come from, how hard you grinded for this long. It's been an inspiration since day one. Much love and keep setting the bar high."

Timeline of success

26 June 2003 - drafted number one by the Cleveland Cavaliers

30 October 2003 - makes debut aged 18 against the Sacramento Kings, recording 25 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals

20 February 2005 - makes All-Star Game debut, the first of 19 appearances

7 June 2007 - first NBA Finals appearance for Cleveland, who go on to lose to San Antonio Spurs

24 August 2008 - wins Olympic gold with the USA at Beijing Games

4 May 2009 - wins the first of his four regular season MVP titles

8 July 2010 - joins the Miami Heat after seven seasons with the Cavaliers

21 June 2012 - wins first NBA championship with the Heat and claim first of four Finals MVP titles

12 August 2012 - wins second Olympic gold at London Games

20 June 2013 - becomes back-to-back NBA champion with the Heat

11 July 2014 - returns to Cleveland after four seasons in Miami

19 June 2016 - leads the Cavaliers back from 3-1 down against the Golden State Warriors to win their first NBA Championship

9 July 2018 - signs for the Los Angeles Lakers after four years during second stint in Cleveland

11 October 2020 - claims fourth NBA title by beating the Miami Heat, also becoming first player to win Finals MVP for three different teams

8 February 2023 - passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become NBA's all-time leading points scorer

Lebron James' record-breaking moment - in pictures

Lebron James' record-breaking shot
LeBron James' fallaway jumper shot with 10.9 seconds left of the third quarter sees him become the NBA's all-time leading scorer
Lebron James with both arms in the air after breaking the record
James then saluted the crowd who roared in celebration
An emotional Lebron James covers his face as he makes a speech on court
The game was paused for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to ceremoniously hand over the ball to James, who became emotional as he addressed the crowd
Lebron James about to hug his daughter Zhuri on court
James was then joined on court by his family, including mum Gloria, wife Savannah and daughter Zhuri
Lebron James shaking hands with Floyd Mayweather Jr
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr was among the celebrities courtside to congratulate James

Comments

Join the conversation

161 comments

  • Comment posted by pipple, today at 06:53

    Stopping the game to celebrate is so ridiculous, especially seeing as they got beat too 🫣

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 07:26

      Hello replied:
      USA USA USA 🇺🇸

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 06:38

    I've watched some sporting moments in my time but this one was like no other. To stop a game to offer a tribute after scoring in the game was so American. They could have waited until the game had ended but no, they stopped the game and all the tributes and plaudits followed. It was the most stomach churning sporting moment I have ever witnessed...it was a bit Rocky...ish.

    • Reply posted by WildsWeirdWorld, today at 06:48

      WildsWeirdWorld replied:
      Shades of John Terry’s guard of honour when he was subbed off during his last Chelsea game

  • Comment posted by fritz, today at 06:36

    I think that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the greatest - also known as co-pilot Roger Murdock - but my dad says he doesn't work hard enough on defense.
    And he says that lots of times, he doesn't even run down court. And that he doesn't really try... except during the playoffs.

    • Reply posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 06:43

      Magic Man Malignaggi replied:
      He’s gone missing in plenty of clutch games.

  • Comment posted by F1fantraveltv on social media, today at 06:44

    Congratulations to lebron James but micheal Jordan is still the best to ever do it.

    • Reply posted by facepalm, today at 07:43

      facepalm replied:
      True, Lebron is possibly the closest to taking his crown - but if anyone ever knocks MJ off his perch as the best ever, they will have to be something truly staggering

  • Comment posted by JM, today at 06:43

    Is it just me, or do athletes seems to be able to play for longer at the top level these days?

    Just 10-15 years ago, athletes used to be considered "washed up" once they got to 32-33.

    Now we've got players across all sports, Lebron James, Hamilton, Messi, Nadal and Djokovic. Who are seemingly able to be one of the best, if not the best at their sport despite being in their mid to late 30's.

    • Reply posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 06:46

      Magic Man Malignaggi replied:
      It’s not you, athletes compete longer these days, let me know if you can’t work out why and I’ll help you out.

  • Comment posted by summercoat, today at 07:01

    Would he have been able to score so much on those old muddy pitches back in Kareem’s day, though, eh?

    • Reply posted by WildsWeirdWorld, today at 07:03

      WildsWeirdWorld replied:
      I bet he couldn’t do it on a rainy Tuesday night in Stoke

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 07:09

    Fantastic achievement but a break in play for a ceremony and a speech sounds a bit cringey

    • Reply posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 07:12

      Magic Man Malignaggi replied:
      It is but that’s how they do in the US, don’t sweat it.

  • Comment posted by eheheh, today at 06:36

    Never starred in Airplane though did he

    • Reply posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 06:51

      Magic Man Malignaggi replied:
      ‘No, I’ve been nervous lots of times.’ Classic.

  • Comment posted by Decelon, today at 07:11

    That’s a lot of points, and James is undoubtedly right up there. But for me, nothing can surpass winning three NBA championships in a row, retiring, coming out of retirement, and then winning another three NBA championships in a row.

    • Reply posted by LG, today at 07:48

      LG replied:
      Not even winning 11 titles in 13 seasons (including 8 in a row) as the great Bill Russell did with the Celtics?

  • Comment posted by Jocky, today at 07:09

    Both Legends of the NBA.
    What more can be said.

  • Comment posted by George_ous, today at 07:21

    Kareem also flew airplanes and fought Bruce Lee, he could have scored more.

  • Comment posted by nda1981, today at 07:12

    LBJ is an easy target for the haters because he has some misses in his career. But if you take a step back and look at what’s he’s achieved, it’s phenomenal.

    “I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career……” - that whole quote from MJ (who is the GOAT IMO) is the mentality that the great players all have.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 07:23

    Absolute beast! Been at the top for so long. He’s not MJ or Kobe for me personally but definitely up there with the greats such as Bird, Shaq, Iverson, Pippen, Rodman, Hardaway, Jabbar etc

  • Comment posted by Gohavesometea , today at 07:12

    Some tickets for the next game went for 60K. I’m guessing their resale value dropped a little :)

  • Comment posted by frannywanny, today at 07:59

    Stopping the game……You think you’ve seen it all, and then….they stop the game. Only in America!

  • Comment posted by John, today at 07:26

    Why not tell us about the highest scoring atheletes in Volleyball or Hockey or maybe Kabaddi, why concentrate on the rubbish US sports and not those that are played more around the world.

    • Reply posted by Baldybairn, today at 07:55

      Baldybairn replied:
      Very popular in the rest of the world. Massive growth in the UK at the moment. It isn’t a sport just played in the USA.

      UK’s obsession with football is pathetic really.

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 07:16

    Scored most of his points against lowly opposition, Bolton Wanderers, Accrington Stanley, The London Silly Nannys, etc. Pele danced him off the court back in '87.

    Etc, etc 😩

  • Comment posted by Dave F, today at 07:08

    In a loss. Lebron James has been such a great player for so long, but there has never been a killer instinct him in. He will always be viewed as behind Jordan.

    • Reply posted by Panionios, today at 07:12

      Panionios replied:
      LeBron is great, be he's no God. And God is no Michael Jordan.

  • Comment posted by PressOnRegardless, today at 06:52

    It was always going to happen a great player.

  • Comment posted by DCC, today at 06:51

    Well his basketball skills are certainly better than his acting ones!

