Kevin Durant started his career with the Seattle Supersonics in 2007

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant has joined the Phoenix Suns in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

The 34-year-old will boost an already impressive Suns line-up featuring All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker as well as centre Deandre Ayton, who was the top pick in the 2018 draft.

The Suns also acquired TJ Warren, with the Nets receiving Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and four first-round picks.

Russell Westbrook has moved to the Utah Jazz from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The point guard, who struggled for form in two difficult seasons with the Lakers, departed in a three-team eight-player deal before Thursday's trade deadline.

Durant, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest scorers of all time, endured four frustrating years with the Nets after joining in 2019.

The small forward missed the entire 2019-20 season with an Achilles injury and won only one play-off series with Brooklyn before initially requesting a trade last year.

The Nets' struggles came despite Durant teaming up with star guards Kyrie Irving and James Harden. All three have now been traded, with Harden leaving for the Philadelphia 76ers last year and Irving joining the Dallas Mavericks this week.

Durant previously won back-to-back championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, and was named as the Finals MVP on both occasions.

The Suns, who were beaten by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals, will now be seen as strong contenders for the title. They are currently sixth in the Western Conference.

The Nets are fifth in the Eastern Conference and still in play-off contention. They also acquired Jae Crowder in the trade with the Suns but subsequently dealt him to the Bucks.

The Lakers, who missed last year's play-offs, are attempting to salvage their season as they currently lie 13th in the Western Conference.

In the Westbrook deal they acquired point guard D'Angelo Russell, who started his career with the Lakers, from the Minnesota Timberwolves as well as guard Malik Beasly and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz.

The Timberwolves acquired point guard Mike Conley and shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Jazz.

The Lakers then continued their mid-season makeover by trading Patrick Beverly to the Orlando Magic in exchange for centre Mo Bamba in a deal that also involved the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers' need for extensive changes was evident on Thursday night as they fell to a 115-106 defeat by the Bucks, albeit in the absence of LeBron James, who sat out with an ankle injury.

Elsewhere on a busy day of deals before Thursday's trade deadline, the defending champion Warriors brought back point guard Gary Payton II, who won last year's title with them, in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers acquired forward Kevin Knox from the Detroit Pistons, who received James Wiseman from the Warriors. The Atlanta Hawks acquired Saddiq Bey from the Pistons as part of the deal.