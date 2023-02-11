Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Dennis Schroder led the Lakers to a win with 26 points

The LA Lakers ended a run of three defeats with a narrow 109-103 win over the Golden State Warriors despite missing LeBron James.

James, the NBA's all-time leading points scorer, missed the match with an ankle problem.

Dennis Schroder top-scored for the Lakers with 26 points, while Jordan Poole netted 29 for the Warriors.

With the match tied in the final quarter, Lakers' Rui Hachimura scored to beat the NBA champions.

Anthony Davis secured 13 rebounds and made two important defensive blocks in the final two minutes for the Lakers.

Elsewhere, the Sacramento Kings triumphed 133-128 over the Dallas Mavericks in overtime, condemning Kyrie Irving to defeat in his first match alongside Luka Doncic since trading from the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving netted 28 points alongside Doncic, who scored 25 on his return from a bruised heel, but it was Kings centre Domantas Sabonis who starred with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle grabbed 38 and 31 points respectively to help the New York Knicks beat the Utah Jazz 126-120.