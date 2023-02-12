Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Great Britain have qualified for their first EuroBasket finals since 2019

Great Britain secured a place at June's EuroBasket finals by beating Portugal 78-48 in their last Group G qualifier.

With only four runners-up qualifying spots on offer across the 10 groups, Britain needed a convincing win and for other results to go their way.

They withstood Portugal's good start for a second dominant win in four days, having beaten Estonia on Thursday.

Temi Fagbenle led Britain's scoring with 17 points, while Cheridene Green added 15 and Georgia Gayle 14.

In total, there will be 16 teams at the EuroBasket finals, with co-hosts Slovenia and Israel qualifying automatically.

The 14 other places were to be taken by the 10 qualifying group winners and the four best runners-up - and so to ensure their spot, Britain needed a big winning margin.

Britain took the lead for the first time after four minutes of play but struggled against the intense pressure Portugal put on the ball carriers, who had seen playmaker Kennedy Leonard go off after 22 seconds with a hand injury.

In the second quarter, GB more than matched that intensity and went on a 19-7 run to lead by 12 points at the interval, a margin that at least offered a chance of qualification.

Hannah Robb and Green produced energy in the late third quarter as Britain extended the lead while Fagbenle took a break.

GB went 30 points in front early in the fourth quarter and never looked likely to take their foot off the pedal.

"We knew it was going to be intense and physical," said GB captain Chantelle Handy after the game. "They had a bit of chip on their shoulder after we beat them in overtime last time."

"We know they're the type of team that can shoot themselves back into a game. So we definitely keep our foot on the pedal."

Handy also announced her retirement from international basketball after making he 140th appearance for the team, along with fellow Olympian Azania Stewart.

Final Group G standings