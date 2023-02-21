Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Griner last played for the Phoenix Mercury in 2021

Brittney Griner has signed a one-year deal to play for WNBA side the Phoenix Mercury.

The American was detained on drug charges in Russia in February 2022 after authorities at a Moscow airport found cannabis oil in her luggage.

She was later sentenced to nine years in prison before returning to America in a prisoner swap in December.

Phoenix general manager Jim Pitman said it was "a great day for all of us" in announcing Griner's signing.

"We missed BG every day that she was gone and, while basketball was not our primary concern, her presence on the floor, in our locker room, around our organisation, and within our community was greatly missed," he said.

"We will continue to use the resources of our organisation to support her, on and off the floor, and we are thrilled for her that she gets to return to basketball, which she loves so dearly.

"This is a special signing and today is a special day for all of us."

Griner was the number one overall pick by Phoenix in the 2013 WNBA draft and helped them win the 2014 WNBA title.

The 32-year-old played for them over nine seasons before she was detained in Russia just prior to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Griner had been playing basketball in Russia since 2014 during the WNBA off-season.

A two-time Olympic gold medallist and eight-time WNBA All-Star, she is arguably the greatest female basketball player of all time and last played for Phoenix in 2021.

Phoenix start their 2023 season at Los Angeles Sparks on 19 May before their first home game of the season against Chicago Sky two days later.

"I know none of us will ever forget what it will feel like to welcome her back on to her home floor on 21 May," Phoenix business operations president Vince Kozar said.

"To know BG is to love and appreciate BG and we can't wait to show her that in person."