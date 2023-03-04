Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Ja Morant was drafted second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA draft

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been suspended for "at least two games" as the NBA investigate a video that appears to show him holding a gun in a nightclub.

All-Star guard Morant, 23, appeared to hold up a handgun in a live broadcast on his Instagram page on Saturday.

It occurred hours after the Grizzlies lost 113-97 to the Denver Nuggets.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said: ""We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating."

In a statement, the Memphis Grizzlies said that "Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least the next two games".

The Grizzlies, who are second in the Western Conference, face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in their next two fixtures.

Morant is averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists per game this season and made his second consecutive All-Star Game appearance last month.