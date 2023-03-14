Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Caledonia Gladiators have announced plans for a £20m arena in East Kilbride.

The BBL and WBBL club aim to play at a temporary 1,800-seater facility at PlaySport later this year.

And next year, work will begin on creating a stadium and five-court complex that can hold 6,000 spectators.

Gladiators' men, who have reached the BBL Trophy final against Cheshire, currently play at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

Head coach Gareth Murray said: "Given the current pressures of working between the Emirates Arena for the men's team, and The Lagoon in Paisley for the women's team, it was vital we found a permanent home, so this is a really positive step forward."

Women's head coach Miguel Angel Ortega Marco added: "The new facilities will be hugely impressive, and a real boost for the club in attracting the best talent to both our women's and men's teams."

Music events and conferences could also take place at the new arena.

"We believe our new facility has the potential to help Caledonia Gladiators become one of the most successful men and women's teams in the BBL and WBBL, with ambitions to play at the top level in Europe," said owner Steve Timoney.