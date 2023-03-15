Close menu

NBA: Joel Embiid scores 38 points as Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland Cavaliers

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid throws his arms in the air during the 76ers' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid was initially ejected from the game after a sixth foul but 76ers coach Doc Rivers successfully challenged the call

The Philadelphia 76ers claimed a sixth successive NBA win by beating play-off rivals the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-109.

Joel Embiid scored 38 points as Philadelphia strengthened their hold on third place in the Eastern Conference while the Cavaliers remain fourth.

"I'm excited about the post-season but we have a lot of games coming up - we have to take them one at a time and try to get better every day," Embiid said.

Elsewhere, the Boston Celtics edged out the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-102.

Stephen Curry recorded his second 50-point haul of the season but the Golden State Warriors lost 134-126 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Reigning NBA champions Golden State face a battle to make the Western Conference play-offs, occupying fifth spot but with four other teams within two wins of them.

Miami Heat comfortably defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, who are third in the West, 138-119.

The Grizzlies were without star guard Ja Morant, who has been suspended for eight games after streaming a video of himself holding a gun while intoxicated in a nightclub.

There was also a surprise defeat for the injury-hit Los Angeles Lakers who, without LeBron James and Anthony Davies, lost 114-110 to the Western Conference's bottom team, the Houston Rockets.

