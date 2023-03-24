Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Larry Austin (with ball) won the MVP award in last year's final

Cheshire Phoenix will seek to become the 13th team to win back-to-back BBL Trophy finals when they take on the Caledonia Gladiators in Glasgow.

The Phoenix were surprise winners last season when they beat London Lions.

"I remember our fans all wearing green in the arena and just living in that moment," said Phoenix's Larry Austin.

Their opponents Caledonia have never won the trophy despite their home city Glasgow having hosted the final in nine of the last 10 seasons.

Cheshire may be encouraged by there being a trend of repeat winners in the BBL Trophy's 35-year history.

The club's previous incarnation, the Chester Jets, won four in a row at the start of the 2000s and, in all, 12 trophy winners have managed repeat wins the following season.

"At the start of the season, it was one of our goals to defend it," Austin, last year's most valuable player in the final, told BBC Sport.

Cheshire upset form last season by stubbornly staying with favourites London before hitting them with a 15-0 run that left Lions 17 points adrift with five minutes left.

Like last year, the Phoenix come into the final with a losing record in the league, having won 13 of their 28 games.

"It's the 10-year anniversary of the club, so to defend that would great," adds Austin.

Gareth Murray is also an assistant coach with the GB men's national team

Formerly named Scottish, Edinburgh and then Glasgow Rocks, Caledonia are overdue some silverware.

Their play-offs final win in 2003 remains the franchise's only trophy and they have reached 10 finals in BBL competitions since then, losing all of them.

"We've never been a team that's built to win the league," said Caledonia coach and club veteran Gareth Murray, a former GB international.

"I think in my first season, 2005-06, that was a team built to win the league and we finished second. Since then, we've reached finals every couple of years and never quite got across the line."

Caledonia recently announced they are to get a £20m arena. Their new owners will move the team into a temporary 1,800-seat arena for next season while the 6,000-seat stadium is under construction.

The BBL Trophy, being open to non-BBL teams and with its knockout format, has become a favourite competition for British fans.

National League team Solent Kestrels had a shot to win the 2020 final before losing in overtime and Derby Trailblazers came close to emulating that by reaching this year's semi-finals.