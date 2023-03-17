Kyrie Irving: Dallas Mavericks player sets up winning three-pointer on return
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
Kyrie Irving scored 38 points and set up the winning three-pointer as the Dallas Mavericks beat the LA Lakers.
The Lakers' Anthony Davis scored 26 points with 10 rebounds but missed one of two free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining.
Irving, returning from a knee injury, then found Maxi Kleber, who scored to give the Mavericks a 111-110 victory.
The win means the Mavericks are sixth in the NBA's Western Conference with the Lakers 10th.
It also sees the Mavericks win the season series between the teams 3-1.
- The rise and fall of the jeweller-turned-criminal: Listen to Gangster: The Story of John Palmer
- Life-changing operations and difficult dilemmas: Watch Saving Lives in Leeds on BBC iPlayer now