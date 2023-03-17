Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Kyrie Irving joined the Dallas Mavericks in February

Kyrie Irving scored 38 points and set up the winning three-pointer as the Dallas Mavericks beat the LA Lakers.

The Lakers' Anthony Davis scored 26 points with 10 rebounds but missed one of two free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining.

Irving, returning from a knee injury, then found Maxi Kleber, who scored to give the Mavericks a 111-110 victory.

The win means the Mavericks are sixth in the NBA's Western Conference with the Lakers 10th.

It also sees the Mavericks win the season series between the teams 3-1.