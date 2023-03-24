Close menu

Tom Brady: NFL legend becomes part-owner of Las Vegas Aces

Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Tom Brady in action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady spent 23 seasons in the NFL before retiring earlier this year

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has become a part-owner of WNBA champions the Las Vegas Aces.

Brady, 45, who retired from American football in February, said he was "honoured" to acquire a stake in the organisation.

Majority owner Mark Davis called it a "win for women's professional sports". The deal is pending league approval.

"My love for women's sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games," Brady said.

"They were by far the best athletes in our house. We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me."

Davis, who also owns the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, said: "Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court.

"Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women's professional sports as a whole."

Davis purchased the Aces prior to the 2021 season and they defeated the Connecticut Sun to win the WNBA title in 2022.

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured