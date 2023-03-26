London Lions have won the WBBL Trophy for the past three seasons

London Lions had to dig deep against Leicester Riders but came through to win the WBBL Trophy for the third year in row.

Their eventual 81-70 victory at Glasgow's Emirates Arena came with Mikiah Herbert Horrigan's 33 points and 18 from Holly Winterburn.

Leicester were led by Ashley Arlen's 22 points, with Hannah Robb adding 17.

Leicester were in contention against the holders until late in the game but again came up short.

Harrigan's relentless 33 points was a new record individual haul for the Trophy final as Lions won their seventh final in a row.

"Shout out to the Riders who came out and played very hard - but we have so many players that can come in off the bench and do the job for us," said said, adding she was confident her team would repeat last season's sweep of all four WBBL titles.

London's 15-4 streak to the end of the first quarter had looked ominous after the holders' 50-point thrashing of the Riders in January's Cup final, but this time the Riders' response was better.

But Leicester's response in the second quarter, inspired by the energy of GB international Robb and Arlen, brought them to within a point with just over a minute to go to the interval.

"We came in more relaxed - more ourselves," Arlen told BBC Sport. "We just said 'we are the underdogs - we have nothing to lose'. In the end, London just have a lot of bodies they can keep throwing at you."

Leicester even had the lead within three minutes of the restart but London's range of scoring options - Winterburn and Harrigan, backed up by Shanice Beckford-Norton - meant that the next Lions 10-point lead was not long in coming.

Yet Leicester's Robb and Arlen still refused to accept defeat and the Riders worked their way back to a five-point deficit midway through the final quarter, only for Lions' Ty Battle to come off the bench for three successive scores that left Leicester with a little too much to do.