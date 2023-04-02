Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Immanuel Quickley (left) was one of four players who scored at least 20 points for the Knicks

The New York Knicks beat the Washington Wizards 118-109 to become the latest team to book their place in the NBA play-offs.

Quentin Grimes and Jalen Brunson each scored 27 points to give the Knicks a fourth consecutive victory.

The Atlanta Hawks' overtime win against the Dallas Mavericks then eliminated the Wizards from play-in contention.

The Toronto Raptors secured a play-in spot after the 2019 champions beat the Charlotte Hornets 128-108.

The regular NBA season concludes 9 April, with the play-in tournament 11-14 April and the play-offs starting 15 April.

Atlanta's win over Dallas keeps the Mavericks struggling to reach the play-offs, despite bringing in Kyrie Irving in February.

Trae Young scored 24 points and a pair of free throws with 1.8 seconds left in overtime to give the Hawks a 132-130 win.

Dallas had chances to win the game at the end of regulation time and overtime but suffered a third consecutive loss - their seventh in eight matches.

Irving scored 41 points for the Mavericks, his most since joining from the Brooklyn Nets, but was deemed to have fouled Young with the scores level, giving him the chance to score the winning points from the free-throw line.

Kevin Durant, who was also traded by Brooklyn late in the season, scored 35 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 128-118 win at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant scored 13 of his points in the fourth quarter to help his new team hold off a Thunder rally and secure a fifth consecutive win.

Oklahoma City have lost five of their past seven games but remain one game up on Dallas in 10th place in the Western Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament.

Anthony Davis recorded his third 40-point game of the season as the Los Angeles Lakers claimed a 134-109 win over the Houston Rockets.

LeBron James posted his second triple-double, including 18 points, as the Lakers secured a sixth win in seven games to remain just outside the play-off places in the west.

The Milwaukee Bucks lead the Eastern Conference and recovered from a heavy defeat by the Boston Celtics to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-104.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Bucks while Joel Embiid, one of his rivals for this season's MVP award, claimed 28 points for the 76ers.