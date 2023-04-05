Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The Milwaukee Bucks will have home advantage throughout the play-offs

The Milwaukee Bucks secured their place as top seed in the Eastern Conference for the NBA play-offs by beating the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks were without forward Giannis Antetokounmpo because of a sore knee and lost Khris Middleton early on to another knee issue, but won 105-92.

It means they will have home advantage in four of the seven games throughout the play-offs, which begin next week.

The Boston Celtics clinched second spot by beating the Toronto Raptors.

They won 97-93 despite being without Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Al Horford, with Malcolm Brogdon coming off the bench to score a game-high 29 points.

In the Western Conference, the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 138-131 to seal a spot in the play-in tournament.

The top six places in each conference go straight into the play-offs with seventh to 10th trying to qualify through the play-in tournament.

Inspired to try basketball? Find out how to get into basketball with our special guide.

The Dallas Mavericks moved up to a tie for 10th with a 123-119 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Kyrie Irving scored 31 points, Luka Doncic 29 and Tim Hardaway Jr 24 as the Mavericks moved level with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Los Angeles Clippers moved closer to the play-offs by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 125-118 - their 11th consecutive win over their local rivals.

Both are already guaranteed a play-in place, but the fifth-placed Clippers fifth and seventh-placed Lakers could still clinch play-off spots with two games remaining.

In the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets are sixth after beating the Detroit Pistons 123-108. The Nets need one win from their final two games, or a defeat for the Miami Heat, to secure sixth spot.

Elsewhere, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin became the first trio of New York Knicks players to score 30 points in the same game in more than 44 years in their victory against the Indiana Pacers.

Quickley scored 39 points, Grimes 36 and Toppin 32 to replicate the feat by Earl Monroe, Ray Williams and Toby Knight in the Knicks' loss to Chicago in 1979.

The Knicks, currently fifth and already guaranteed a place in the play-offs, won 138-129.