Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Solent Kestrels point guard Saffie Jarju (third left) says the team has a strong bond, which gives them the upper hand on the court

Solent Kestrels expect a 'tough' matchup when they face Ipswich in the first round of the Women's National Basketball League play-offs.

The Division 1 champions are the top-ranked team in the knockout tournament and host the No. 8 seed at the Solent University Sports Complex on Saturday.

"We have been prepping a lot for this game," fourth-year point guard Saffie Jarju told BBC Sport.

"We have scouted really well and had some tough practices to prepare for it.

"We've trained against our men's team as well, which is really helpful because it's always hard work and you get a different look from them."

Both Solent and Ipswich compete in England's second tier of competition, one step below the professional Women's British Basketball League.

The Kestrels earned the No. 1 seeding after recently winning their first ever league title with a record of 19 wins and only three defeats.

'The standard is really high - anything could happen'

Solent have beaten Ipswich twice this season, but head coach Ben Stanley says their opponents should not be overlooked.

"We have had a good run to end the 2022-23 league season.

"In these play-offs we have an unusually tough run for a first seed.

"Ipswich only lost to us by three in March and they are a very, very capable eighth seed."

The Kestrels made the play-off final last season but narrowly lost 55-53 to CoLA Southwark Pride.

Jarju believes her team has the experience to go all the way this time, but is taking nothing for granted.

"It's all down to the day, anything could happen," she said.

"The standard is really high and anyone could win it all.

"But as long as we support each other and remain resilient we can make the next round and the final again."