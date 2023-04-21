Plymouth Raiders were originally formed in 1983 and won the 2007 BBL Trophy

Former British Basketball League (BBL) side Plymouth Raiders could return.

Plans have been announced to enter a Raiders side in the third tier of the English Basketball League (EBL).

The Raiders left the BBL in 2021 after venue issues and were replaced by the newly formed Plymouth City Patriots.

"Hundreds of young people have been engaged in sport because of the work we've done since the 1980's, and it was something we just couldn't let go," said Raiders director Ross Mackenzie.

He has got approval to rescue the Raiders, who went into liquidation after leaving the BBL, and hopes to set up a side for young players from Plymouth.

"We lose some of our very best young players now to other parts of the country, where they have National Basketball League teams playing at really quite high levels," Mackenzie told BBC Spotlight.

"We don't have that and we haven't had that now in Plymouth for 15 years - we've all been so obsessed with flying players in from other parts of the world that we've forgotten to create our own local heroes.

"This is about creating our own local heroes, not importing everybody else's."